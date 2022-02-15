Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

2 transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after shooting in Barrie, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 8:00 pm
File photo of a Barrie police cruiser.
File photo of a Barrie police cruiser. Barrie Police Service / Facebook

Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Barrie, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Tuesday Barrie police said officers are investigating an apparent shooting which occurred in the are of Bayfield and Grove streets.

Read more: 17-year-old killed in Barrie, suspects outstanding: police

Police said the incident took place at around 5 p.m.

Officers said two victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigation ongoing,” the tweet reads. “But there is not believed to be any threat to public safety.”

Police are asking the public to stay away from the intersection of Duckworth Street and Grove Street.

Officers said Bayfield Street is also closed to traffic from northbound Highway 400 off ramp, southbound to Wellington Street to allow for police to investigate.

