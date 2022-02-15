2 transported to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after shooting in Barrie, Ont: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Barrie, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Tuesday Barrie police said officers are investigating an apparent shooting which occurred in the are of Bayfield and Grove streets.

Police said the incident took place at around 5 p.m.

Officers said two victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

BPS is investigating an apparent shooting that took place in the Bayfield St./Grove St. area at approx. 5pm. Two victims taken to hospital with serious injuries. Investigation ongoing, but there is not believed to be any threat to public safety. Updates as investigation permits. — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigation ongoing,” the tweet reads. “But there is not believed to be any threat to public safety.”

Police are asking the public to stay away from the intersection of Duckworth Street and Grove Street.

Officers said Bayfield Street is also closed to traffic from northbound Highway 400 off ramp, southbound to Wellington Street to allow for police to investigate.