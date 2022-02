Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a rollover that killed a Souris-Glenwood man early Friday morning.

Police said the incident took place just before 2 a.m. in the RM of Whitehead on Road 115 West near Road 52 North.

The driver, 20, was pronounced dead on scene.

Brandon RCMP are continuing to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

