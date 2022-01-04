RCMP respond to three fatal Manitoba crashes over 12-hour period

Send this page to someone via email

It was a deadly weekend on Manitoba roads, with RCMP responding to three fatal crashes over a 12-hour period on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The first collision occurred on Highway 1, west of Alexander at the intersection of Road 129 W in the RM of Whitehead just before 4:30 p.m. on December 31.

A pickup truck and another vehicle collided while both travelling west. The driver of the truck was not hurt, but a 64-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries while a 56-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died.

Later that night, just before 11 p.m., a crash occurred on Highway 10, four kilometres south of Dauphin at the intersection of Road 142 N.

Two vehicles heading north crashed, and one was sent into the ditch. The driver of that vehicle, a 35-year-old man from St. Theresa Point First Nation, was ejected and died. A 70-year-old driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

And then at 2:45 a.m. on January 1 in the community of Berens River, a 22-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and rolled over near the bridge located on the community’s main road. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate all three collisions.