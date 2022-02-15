Okanagan student protest demands resources for sexual assault victims

Send this page to someone via email

Students at a Central Okanagan high school held a protest Monday, claiming that the administration has been slow to react to allegations of a sexual assault made months earlier.

The student who organized the protest said that in November she reported to RCMP and her school principal that another student had sexually assaulted her but little to nothing has been done since then.

RCMP has confirmed that the matter is the focus of an ongoing investigation. Allegations have not been proven.

Monday, the student was joined by up to 50 classmates, who stood by her side to amplify her frustration, offer their support, and call for change.

“We want to be heard and have a bit of change for our safety and educate people about what’s happening at our school,” she said.

The student says she’d like to see support groups for victims of sexual assault created and more education for both the student body and the staff at the school. This, she said, would go some distance to getting more people to understand the harms caused by sexual assault long after the incident occurs.

In the meantime, she was pleased to see the support.

“I think it was empowering to see how many supporters I have, how many people care, and (how many want to) fix what is happening in our school,” she said.

The student said she’s been vocal about the incident since it happened and there’s been a backlash in addition to the support.

“I had anonymous accounts texting me. I had people screaming at me and harassing me,” she said.

She added that she wasn’t deterred from speaking out because it could have happened to anyone and she hopes her efforts will stop that from being the case.

School superintendent Kevin Kaardal said that there are sometimes events that have not occurred at school, but staff still have the responsibility to accommodate students and make sure everyone is safe while the allegations are investigated.

“School administrators reached out to the students involved in the protest to make sure their concerns are heard and that everyone understands their roles and responsibilities,” he said.

He added that Central Okanagan Public Schools provide safe and supportive learning environments.

“We do not tolerate any form of sexual violence and take all allegations seriously,” he said.

The school district follows internal protocols that were developed alongside the Elizabeth Fry Society and the RCMP to ensure the safety and privacy of all minors involved.

West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the school after receiving a call for assistance from the school.

A representative of local RCMP said that Mounties are continuing to work closely with the school.

“The West Kelowna RCMP takes the safety of students very seriously and we encourage students and their families to contact the police or the school board should they have any concerns,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a press release.