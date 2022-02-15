Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at Kelowna business complex, lane of Highway 97 closed

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 10:44 am
A fire broke out overnight at the Blue Heights building. View image in full screen
A fire broke out overnight at the Blue Heights building. Courtesy: Facebook

Kelowna’s Blue Heights commercial complex on Highway 97 is on fire and crews have been working all Tuesday morning to douse the blaze.

A single northbound lane of Highway 97 is closed between Leathead and McCurdy roads as crews get the fire under control.

The fire is believed to have caused a lot of damage, though it’s not yet clear how many units of the commercial complex are affected.

Trending Stories

No word has been given on the cause.

Read more: Kelowna commercial building a write-off following fire

It’s not the first time there’s been a significant fire at this location. In September 2018, one of the units was completely destroyed by fire.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHighway 97 tagKelowna Fire Department tagGrow Op tagBowling Alley tagMcCurdy tagLeathhead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers