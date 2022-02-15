Fire at Kelowna business complex, lane of Highway 97 closed

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s Blue Heights commercial complex on Highway 97 is on fire and crews have been working all Tuesday morning to douse the blaze.

A single northbound lane of Highway 97 is closed between Leathead and McCurdy roads as crews get the fire under control.

The fire is believed to have caused a lot of damage, though it’s not yet clear how many units of the commercial complex are affected.

No word has been given on the cause.

It’s not the first time there’s been a significant fire at this location. In September 2018, one of the units was completely destroyed by fire.

