Kelowna commercial building a write-off following fire

Kelowna fire crews remain at the scene of a commercial blaze off McCurdy Road.

Fire dispatch confirms that crews were called out to the blaze around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The commercial complex is called the Blue Heights Industrial Park, which houses at least four businesses.

The fire was so intense, it destroyed the building.

Two of the businesses affected include an escort agency and a marijuana growing facility.

Crews responded to the fire with two ladder trucks.

The Kelowna Fire department told Global News it will be bringing in an excavator to try and sift through the rubble to try and determine a cause.