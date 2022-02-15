Halifax Regional Police officer charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

An officer with the Halifax Regional Police has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020.

The province’s police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), reported on Tuesday that it had been investigating an allegation of sexual assault.

A woman complained on Dec. 2, 2021, that an HRP officer sexually assaulted her in the summer of 2020.

According to SiRT’s report, the agency reviewed information from the woman, three police officers, a subject officer, three civilian witnesses, and other evidence.

The investigation concluded on Jan. 7, and found “there are sufficient grounds to lay a charge.”

On Jan. 10, one charge of sexual assault was laid against 37-year-old Const. Steven Mason.

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

