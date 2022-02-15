Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax Regional Police officer charged with sexual assault

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigating suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall, 3 MP offices' Police investigating suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall, 3 MP offices
Halifax Regional Police are investigating suspicious packages that arrived at city hall. Police received the report on Monday, the same day three Nova Scotia MPs received envelopes containing a suspected chemical irritant. Amber Fryday reports.

An officer with the Halifax Regional Police has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020.

The province’s police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), reported on Tuesday that it had been investigating an allegation of sexual assault.

A woman complained on Dec. 2, 2021, that an HRP officer sexually assaulted her in the summer of 2020.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says officer faces charge of uttering threats

According to SiRT’s report, the agency reviewed information from the woman, three police officers, a subject officer, three civilian witnesses, and other evidence.

Trending Stories

The investigation concluded on Jan. 7, and found “there are sufficient grounds to lay a charge.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 10, one charge of sexual assault was laid against 37-year-old Const. Steven Mason.

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall, 3 MP offices' Police investigating suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall, 3 MP offices
Police investigating suspicious packages sent to Halifax City Hall, 3 MP offices
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagSIRT tagPolice officer sexual assault tagHalifax police officer charged taghalifax police sexual assault tagHRP sexual assault charge tagNova Scotia SIRT report tagSteven Mason halifax police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers