Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says officer faces charge of uttering threats

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 3:41 pm
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says officer faces charge of uttering threats - image View image in full screen
Getty Images

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency says a member of the town police in Bridgewater faces a charge of uttering threats following an incident last week.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it was informed Sept. 10 after Bridgewater police received a call from an “affected party” alleging they had been threatened by an officer earlier that day.

Read more: Nova Scotia police watchdog finds no charges warranted in fatal July 2020 RCMP shooting

The watchdog agency says it began its investigation shortly after being notified by the police force.

It says 35-year-old Const. Asif Khan will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Oct. 20.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

It must file a public report summarizing the results of the investigation within three months of its conclusion.

Click to play video: 'Police lacked ‘common sense’ handling N.S. man who suffocated in Halifax cell: lawyer' Police lacked ‘common sense’ handling N.S. man who suffocated in Halifax cell: lawyer
Police lacked ‘common sense’ handling N.S. man who suffocated in Halifax cell: lawyer – Sep 8, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagPolice tagSIRT tagSerious Incident Response Team tagBridgewater Police tagAsif Khan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers