Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says officer faces charge of uttering threats

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency says a member of the town police in Bridgewater faces a charge of uttering threats following an incident last week.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it was informed Sept. 10 after Bridgewater police received a call from an “affected party” alleging they had been threatened by an officer earlier that day.

Read more: Nova Scotia police watchdog finds no charges warranted in fatal July 2020 RCMP shooting

The watchdog agency says it began its investigation shortly after being notified by the police force.

It says 35-year-old Const. Asif Khan will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Oct. 20.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

It must file a public report summarizing the results of the investigation within three months of its conclusion.

1:57 Police lacked ‘common sense’ handling N.S. man who suffocated in Halifax cell: lawyer Police lacked ‘common sense’ handling N.S. man who suffocated in Halifax cell: lawyer – Sep 8, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.