COVID-19: Guelph, Waterloo Region residents aged 12-17 can receive booster as of Friday

The public health units for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Waterloo Region both say they will be rolling out COVID-19 booster shots for residents aged 12-17 starting Friday.

The update comes after the Ontario government announced on Monday that eligibility for a third dose would be expanded to that age group.

The booster shot can be given 168 days after having received a second dose.

“We are looking forward to administering third doses to 12 to 17-year-olds to help protect them from COVID-19 and to keep them in school and doing the activities they enjoy,” said Vickie Murray, lead of the vaccine rollout in Waterloo Region.

“We have lots of capacity at our vaccination clinics to administer third doses to youth so they can more safely resume extracurricular activities and do more of the things they enjoy as restrictions ease.”

In Waterloo Region, anyone can walk into any of the vaccination clinics for a third dose. Vaccines are also available at many pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.

In Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, an appointment can be booked online or those eligible can drop into a clinic listed on public health’s website.

Starting February 18, adolescents ages 12-17 are eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an interval of 168 days (6 months) after the second dose. Book an appointment online at https://t.co/6h4loerFEE or drop-in to a clinic listed at https://t.co/sbLPxR5pLq. pic.twitter.com/HnGRvKybtY — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) February 15, 2022