Health

COVID-19: Guelph, Waterloo Region residents aged 12-17 can receive booster as of Friday

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario lays out plan to ease province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions' Ontario lays out plan to ease province’s COVID-19 public health restrictions
As hospitalizations linked to the Omicron variant decline, Ontario has unveiled its fast-tracked plans to remove pandemic restrictions on most businesses. Caryn Lieberman breaks down what rules are being lifted, which public spaces are affected, and the questions over what's really motivating Premier Doug Ford.

The public health units for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Waterloo Region both say they will be rolling out COVID-19 booster shots for residents aged 12-17 starting Friday.

The update comes after the Ontario government announced on Monday that eligibility for a third dose would be expanded to that age group.

Read more: Ontario expanding booster dose eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17

The booster shot can be given 168 days after having received a second dose.

“We are looking forward to administering third doses to 12 to 17-year-olds to help protect them from COVID-19 and to keep them in school and doing the activities they enjoy,” said Vickie Murray, lead of the vaccine rollout in Waterloo Region.

“We have lots of capacity at our vaccination clinics to administer third doses to youth so they can more safely resume extracurricular activities and do more of the things they enjoy as restrictions ease.”

Read more: Ontario to end COVID proof of vaccination March 1, mask mandate to remain in place

In Waterloo Region, anyone can walk into any of the vaccination clinics for a third dose. Vaccines are also available at many pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.

In Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, an appointment can be booked online or those eligible can drop into a clinic listed on public health’s website.

