Ontario expanding booster dose eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17

Ontario is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to youth aged 12 to 17.

The government said beginning Friday at 8 a.m., appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system, as well as at pharmacies that are administering the Pfizer shot.

Appointments can be booked 168 days after having received a second dose.

Government figures show that so far, 6,760,917 people in Ontario have received a booster dose.

The expansion in eligibility came as the government also announced Monday that it was speeding up the province’s reopening plans, with more restrictions now set to be eased on Thursday as opposed to Feb. 21.

The proof of vaccination system is also now scheduled to be removed on March 1, along with the lifting of capacity limits in all indoor public settings.