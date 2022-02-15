Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with arson, vehicle theft in Saulnierville, N.S area

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 8:18 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 15' Global News Morning Halifax: February 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A man has been charged after alleged involvement in arson and “a rash of stolen vehicles” in southern Nova Scotia.

RCMP say that on Feb. 9, just after 1 p.m., a man robbed a convenience store in Saulnierville, N.S. Store staff told police the man then also set the store on fire, it is alleged.

According to the release, the business on Saulnierville Rd. was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

There were no injuries and fire crews eventually put out the fire.

Read more: Halifax police say 16-year-old pedestrian seriously hurt in Cole Harbour collision

Two days later, police say vehicles were reported stolen in Easton and St. Alphonse areas.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At a location in St. Alphonse, a man allegedly stole an ATV from a shed and left a stolen car behind on the property.

Shortly after in Easton, RCMP say they were told a man had stolen a tractor and was still on the property.

RCMP arrested a 35-year-old suspect and held him in custody overnight.

Scott Melbourne Hill from Weymouth was charged with robbery, arson, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

Hill is set to appear in court. Feb. 24.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 15' Global News Morning Halifax: February 15

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia arson tagDigby county arson tagEaston stolen car tagRCMP arson tagsaulnierville arson tagsaulnierville robbery tagsaulnierville store fire tagscott hill charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers