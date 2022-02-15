Man charged with arson, vehicle theft in Saulnierville, N.S area

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after alleged involvement in arson and “a rash of stolen vehicles” in southern Nova Scotia.

RCMP say that on Feb. 9, just after 1 p.m., a man robbed a convenience store in Saulnierville, N.S. Store staff told police the man then also set the store on fire, it is alleged.

According to the release, the business on Saulnierville Rd. was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

There were no injuries and fire crews eventually put out the fire.

Two days later, police say vehicles were reported stolen in Easton and St. Alphonse areas.

At a location in St. Alphonse, a man allegedly stole an ATV from a shed and left a stolen car behind on the property.

Shortly after in Easton, RCMP say they were told a man had stolen a tractor and was still on the property.

RCMP arrested a 35-year-old suspect and held him in custody overnight.

Scott Melbourne Hill from Weymouth was charged with robbery, arson, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.

Hill is set to appear in court. Feb. 24.