Canada

Halifax police say 16-year-old pedestrian seriously hurt in Cole Harbour collision

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 2:56 pm
A 16-year-old girl, who was walking with a group of other people, was struck and injured in the collision on Cole Harbour Road. View image in full screen
A 16-year-old girl, who was walking with a group of other people, was struck and injured in the collision on Cole Harbour Road. DD

RCMP in the Halifax area are investigating a serious vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened over the weekend.

Police say they were called, along with EHS and fire, to a collision in Cole Harbour just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Police learned that a white sedan was travelling on Cole Harbour Rd. when it collided with a pedestrian who had been crossing the road with a group of people,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The driver of the sedan, who was a 20-year-old woman from Lawrencetown, was uninjured. However, the pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl. suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“It has since been determined that the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening,” RCMP noted.

