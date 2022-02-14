Halifax police say 16-year-old pedestrian seriously hurt in Cole Harbour collision

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Halifax area are investigating a serious vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened over the weekend.

Police say they were called, along with EHS and fire, to a collision in Cole Harbour just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

“Police learned that a white sedan was travelling on Cole Harbour Rd. when it collided with a pedestrian who had been crossing the road with a group of people,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

The driver of the sedan, who was a 20-year-old woman from Lawrencetown, was uninjured. However, the pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl. suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“It has since been determined that the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening,” RCMP noted.

