Regina police seek public assistance in alleged robbery investigation

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in an alleged robbery that happened last Friday evening.

Police received the report on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, of a 27-year-old woman who reported that she was leaving a business in the 2100 block of Prince of Wales Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, when she was approached by a woman who demanded her belongings and her recent purchases.

“A man joined the suspect and there was a prolonged struggle in which the victim was injured,” police stated.

“At one point, it’s alleged the male suspect threatened the victim with a box cutter. The suspects took the victim’s purchases, her wallet and phone, and her jacket and gloves. The two suspects fled in a black Dodge Dart.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that the victim made it home and cancelled her debit and credit card, but not before they were used fraudulently at businesses in the east end of the city. Police are following up with those retailers to see if there is video available of the suspects.

The victim was advised to seek medical treatment for a deep scratch on her arm, and soreness in her back and shoulders from the struggle.

The victim provided a description of both suspects. Police are reminding the public to bear in mind that these descriptors are provided by the victim after a traumatic event.

The woman suspect is described to be 30-35 years old, five-feet-six-inches to five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing 150-160 pounds. The woman was described as having a light brown complexion. She has dark brown eyes, dark hair and had it in a bun. She is also described as having a large mole under the right eye.

The male suspect is described to being about six feet tall and weighing about 190-220 pounds. The victim describes the man as having a brown complexion, dark brown eyes, dark facial hair, crow’s feet (wrinkles) around his eyes.

The victim says both suspects were wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing this investigation and are asking anyone who may have information to assist is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or call Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:27 Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences