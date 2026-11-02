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Crime

Pair charged after missing 11-year-old B.C. boy’s remains found

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Renewed plea for missing 11-year-old boy'
Renewed plea for missing 11-year-old boy
FILE: Burnaby RCMP are renewing their appeal for information about the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy. As Catherine Urquhart reports, police believe he is with a caretaker, but they are trying to find out who that is – Oct 9, 2025
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Charges have been laid in connection with the homicide of an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Burnaby in September 2025.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release that on Sept. 26, 2025, Burnaby RCMP received a request to check on the wellbeing of Kai Pavlovic, who was last known to live with his family in the city.

The homicide team said over a few days, police were unable to locate Pavlovic and the investigation was referred to Burnaby RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit (SCU).

Investigators said over the following months, SCU conducted an extensive investigation and followed up on information from family members and the public.

On June 25, 2026, the homicide team took over the case and the investigation ultimately led to the discovery of Pavlovic’s remains, police said.

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Kai Pavlovic is described as 11 years old and is approximately 5 feet tall. View image in full screen
Kai Pavlovic is seen here in this previous photo from Burnaby RCMP. Provided by RCMP
Kai Pavlovic is described as 11 years old and is approximately 5 feet tall. View image in full screen
Kai Pavlovic is seen here in this previous photo from Burnaby RCMP. Provided by RCMP
Kai Pavlovic is described as 11 years old and is approximately 5 feet tall. View image in full screen
Kai Pavlovic is seen here in this previous photo from Burnaby RCMP. Provided by RCMP

On Oct. 30, 2026, investigators arrested 51-year-old Branko Bijelic of Burnaby in connection with the case.

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The BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains against Bijelic.

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Sarah Bijelic of Burnaby, 46, was also charged with one count of manslaughter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share this update in the investigation into Kai’s death,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT in the release.

“There are no words to accurately express the sadness surrounding the circumstances.”

“We recognize the concern this investigation has caused within the community, and our thoughts are with Kai’s loved ones and those affected by this tragedy. We thank the public for their assistance and for coming forward with information.”

The homicide team did not provide information on any connection between the Bijelics and Pavlovic.

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