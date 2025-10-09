Renewed plea for missing Burnaby boy, believed to be staying with a ‘caretaker’

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby, B.C., RCMP are renewing their plea for information about a missing 11-year-old boy.

Kai Pavlovic was the subject of a well-being check on Sept. 26. Burnaby investigators said they spoke with Kai’s family members and believe he is staying with a caretaker.

However, police have not been able to identify the caretaker.

In a statement through Burnaby RCMP, Kai’s family said that “Kai is a bright, curious, outgoing and kind little boy who loves to climb trees, build forts and learn to sail. He is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs.”

“Kai’s family in New Zealand love him dearly, and they are asking anyone with any information on Kai’s location to please immediately contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.”

Burnaby RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Laura Hirst said the number one priority right now is to find Kai and confirm he is safe and well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe there are people who know who this caretaker is, and where they are located, and we are appealing to them to come forward and speak to police,” she added.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Investigators said they are also hoping to speak to community members who may have had interactions with Kai as part of his daily routine.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In particular, they want to hear from any adults or parents whose children have been participating in playdates, sports and/or extracurricular activities with Kai.

If anyone has taught Kai or coached him in sports, police would also like to hear from them.

“Our officers have been working non-stop to locate Kai and are employing a number of techniques to gather information and help move the investigation forward,” Hirst added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The best way for the public to help us is to keep an eye out for Kai and contact us immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts.”

He is described as being approximately five feet tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kai Pavlovic is urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or their local police.

View image in full screen Kai Pavlovic is described as 11 years old and is approximately five feet tall. Provided by RCMP

View image in full screen Kai Pavlovic is described as 11 years old and is approximately five feet tall. Provided by RCMP