Canadian police urge caution after reports of tampered Halloween candy

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Police across Canada are urging caution after several reports of families finding tampered Halloween candy.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia and Alberta, provincial police in Quebec and Durham Regional Police are just some of the police services putting out public notices advising people to check trick-or-treat hauls from Oct. 31.

Barry Horn, a father of three, told Global News Monday they found five candies five pieces of candy that appeared to have been tampered with after going trick-or-treating in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood.

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“You hear of these things happening, but you never think it’s going to happen to you or your family or your kids,” he said.

Police in Durham said Sunday they’re investigating after sewing needles were found in Halloween candy in Oshawa.

Meanwhile, Quebec provincial police said they’ve gotten two calls about needles found in chocolate or candy in Drummondville, about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

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Nova Scotia RCMP said a parent found a syringe in a child’s bag after trick-or-treating in Beaver Bank.

RCMP in Blackfalds, Alta. say a needle was found in Halloween candy after a child was trick-or-treating in the town’s northeast, specifically:

Cedar Square

Cedar Crescent

Crimson Court

Cambridge Close

Pioneer Way

Churchill Place

Coachman Way

Each investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported.

“Be diligent, check the candy,” Horn said.

“Celebration is a big part of what our kids enjoy … but it’s definitely going to make us more aware of the houses we’re going to, what they’re getting.”