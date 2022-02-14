Regina Police Service appoints its first-ever woman deputy chief

Send this page to someone via email

As part of this year’s growth plan, the Regina Police Service (RPS) has appointed a woman to the role of the second deputy chief.

The appointment, approved by city council in December 2021, marks a first for Regina, with a woman in the role of deputy chief for the first time in the service’s 130-year history.

“The Regina Police Service is proud to announce the promotion of Lorilee Davies to the rank of Deputy Chief,” stated the RPS. “Deputy Chief Davies has lead an impressive 25+ year career with the Regina Police Service, building towards this promotion.”

Police say Davies started her career in 1996 and has worked in both uniform and investigative divisions of the police service.

“Davies has also provided leadership in community based and human resource sections of the Service and has been a member of both the Public Safety and Crisis Negotiation Teams,” police stated. “Deputy Chief Davies spent many years on the Regina Police Association, which has enhanced her very balanced view of issues facing our dedicated staff, our Police Service and the community.”

Davies has recently led many operational and proactive community initiatives under the role of the superintendent of community services.

“Over the past couple of years, her diverse assignments have spanned managing large scale protests and labour disputes to providing oversight as a Critical Incident Commander on Emergency Services calls,” the RPS stated. “Davies also developed and leads a Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) committee and strategy for our Police Service.”

The RPS says Davies is a thoughtful and innovative leader who will continue to strengthen the police service and community in her new role.

Davies will join as the second deputy chief along with Dean Rae.

