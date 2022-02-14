Ford says he supports Feds decision after Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act over protests

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he supports the federal government’s decision to “provide additional tools” to help police “resolve the situation” in Ottawa, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.

In a statement emailed to Global News Monday afternoon, Ford said those participating in “illegal blockades in Ontario and across Canada need to know there are serious consequences for their actions.”

“That is why, similar to the steps our government took last week, I support the federal government’s decision today to provide additional tools to help police resolve the situation in the nation’s capital,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act as protesters part of the so-called “freedom convoy” continue to clog traffic in Ottawa.

Trudeau told a press conference the government “cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”

He added that invoking the act will allow the federal government to order the provision of services like towing trucks.

Ford said he “expressed” to Trudeau that the measures “should be targeted and time-limited.”

“But that we need to do what it takes to restore law and order in our country,” the statement said.

“Blocking billions of dollars of trade, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs on the line, and continuing to disrupt the lives of everyday Ontarians cannot continue,” Ford said.

Last week, the provincial government declared a state of emergency over the demonstrations.

Protests in solidarity with the demonstration in Ottawa have also popped up in other Ontario cities, and at key land border crossings.

On Sunday, police in Windsor, Ont., removed a blockade on Ambassador Bridge which halted traffic at the crossing for almost a week.