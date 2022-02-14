2021 was record year for Saskatchewan agricultural exports

Send this page to someone via email

It was a record-setting year in Saskatchewan for agricultural exports.

The provincial government valued agricultural exports at $17.5 billion for 2021, surpassing the previous record of $16.4 billion set in 2020.

The top export markets were the United States, China, Japan and Mexico.

“These record export numbers show Saskatchewan is in a strong position to continue producing and supplying the world-class agricultural products a growing world wants and needs,” said Jeremy Harrison, the province’s trade and export development minister, in a statement Monday.

“Our growing export base is creating economic opportunity, good jobs and generating investment for communities across the province.”

More than $2.6 billion were exported in each of Saskatchewan’s key crop product sectors — cereal grains, oilseeds, pulses and edible oils.

Canola oil exports increased more than 50 per cent, with exports to the United States increasing 72 per cent to $1.9 billion from $1.1 billion. Canola oil to South Korea also experienced a dramatic increase of 106 per cent to $146 million from $71 million.

“Saskatchewan’s agriculture industry is, and has always been, a significant part of our economy — with an impact that extends far beyond our provincial borders,” said David Marit, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister.

“Our producers have fed the world for generations, and we continue to enable the innovation necessary to keep feeding the world’s growing population, expected to be 10 billion people by 2050. These export figures prove once again that we’re up to that challenge and well on the way to meeting the future goals we’ve set.”

The province said agricultural exports have grown by more than 56 per cent since 2012 and made up nearly half of Saskatchewan’s $37.1 billion in exports for 2021.

Officials said they continue with the ongoing expansion of the province’s international markets with the establishment of trade and investment offices in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Mexico and Vietnam.

