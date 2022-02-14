Menu

Canada

Marineland appears in court to face charge of using dolphins and whales in shows

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2022 10:34 am
Patrons try a ride at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. View image in full screen
Patrons try a ride at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. TW

Marineland has made its first appearance in court as it faces a charge for allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes.

Niagara regional police have said they launched an investigation in October over the theme park’s use of whales and dolphins in shows.

Read more: Marineland charged with using dolphins and whales for unauthorized performances

That goes against laws passed in 2019 that made it an offence for dolphins and whales to perform, which was part of the federal government’s anti-captivity legislation.

The police force says the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction faces one count of using a captive cetacean for performance for entertainment purposes without authorization.

Read more: U.S. Aquarium reveals 2nd whale brought from Marineland has died

Marineland lawyer Scott Fenton says they are awaiting disclosure from the prosecution.

The park has denied the allegations and the case is next up in St. Catharines, Ont., court on March 23.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
