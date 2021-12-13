Marineland charged with using dolphins and whales for unauthorized performances

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Falls charged Marineland in an investigation where it’s alleged the theme park used animals for a park performance without authorization.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the October probe is tied to a display in the summer that police say violated the Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act.

“During the investigation, it was found that dolphins and whales were utilized for entertainment purposes during the month of August, without being authorized to do so following an amendment to the Criminal Code under Bill S-203 on June 21, 2019,” NRPS said in a statement.

Read more: Province orders Marineland to fix water system after watchdog finds animals in distress

On Friday, advocacy group Animal Justice claimed Marineland was being investigated after the group’s lawyers filed a legal complaint over concerns that the marine park’s dolphin performances violated the Criminal Code.

Story continues below advertisement

The group’s allegations state the dolphin shows at the park feature pop music, animals performing tricks and staff encouraging cheering from spectators.

“Authorities must step in to investigate whether Marineland’s dolphin performances violate federal laws protecting dolphins from being forced to participate in demeaning performances,” Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, said in a release on Oct. 6.

In a release, Marineland told Global News that their presentations are for “educational” purposes and were “designed by experts to provide Canadians with an accessible opportunity to learn about marine life.”

They also said the displays undertook behaviours exhibited by the animals in ocean environments.

“We look forward to the opportunity to defend ourselves in a court of law where the feelings of non-experts are not treated as facts and the truth prevails,” the release said.

Lawyers for the park are expected to appear in a St. Catharines court on Feb. 14, 2022.

GOOD! After receiving Animal Justice's legal complaint, police are investigating Marineland to determine if its dolphin shows are illegal & if criminal charges should be laid. In 🇨🇦, it's against federal law to force dolphins to perform for entertainment➡️https://t.co/WULPjX47Kv pic.twitter.com/D6GFInOBf0 — Animal Justice (@AnimalJustice) December 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement