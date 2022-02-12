Menu

Crime

Man in custody as Nanaimo RCMP investigate homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 2:48 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

Nanaimo RCMP said one man is in custody as they investigated a homicide on Saturday.

Police were called to a business at the corner of Highway 19A and Rutherford Road for a wellness check around 9 a.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Read more: Two arrested, one injured after weekend shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

Officers arrived to find the victim dead at the scene, along with a second man who was arrested.

Trending Stories

Forensic investigators were on scene, and police said the area would be taped off for most of the day.

Mounties said they would not be releasing further information on Saturday.

Nanaimo woman finds naked man in trunk of car – Feb 4, 2022

 

