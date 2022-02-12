Man in custody as Nanaimo RCMP investigate homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP said one man is in custody as they investigated a homicide on Saturday.

Police were called to a business at the corner of Highway 19A and Rutherford Road for a wellness check around 9 a.m., according to an RCMP media release.

Officers arrived to find the victim dead at the scene, along with a second man who was arrested.

Forensic investigators were on scene, and police said the area would be taped off for most of the day.

Mounties said they would not be releasing further information on Saturday.

