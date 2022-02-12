COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 4 more deaths, decline in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported another four deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve a person in their 70s and two people in their 80s in Zone 1 and one person in their 90s in Zone 4.

A total of 286 people with COVID-19 have now died in New Brunswick.

Since Friday, hospitalizations have dropped by 13, for a total of 122 people in hospital. Of those, 14 are in intensive care and eight are on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy has declined slightly to 87 per cent while ICU capacity now sits at 77 per cent.

A total of 341 health-care workers remain off the job due to COVID-19, including 129 staff from the Vitalité Health Network, 168 from the Horizon Health Network and 44 from Ambulance New Brunswick.

The province also reported 303 new positive PCR COVID-19 tests and 477 positive rapid tests on Saturday.

According to the dashboard, 92.5 per cent of people aged five and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent have received two doses and 47.6 per cent have received a booster dose.