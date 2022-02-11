Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes' COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes
With the announcement that New Brunswick plans to loosen restrictions next week, young athletes look forward to things being a little more normal. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick reported four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

The deaths involved two individuals in their 80s and two in their 90s.

Hospitalizations are down by five, as 135 patients remain in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 13 are in intensive care and eight are on a ventilator.

There are now five people hospitalized with COVID-19 who are under the age of 20.

Hospital occupancy for COVID-19 care remains at 90 per cent, while ICU capacity is at 80 per cent.

Read more: N.B. to further ease COVID-19 restrictions starting next week

According to the provincial dashboard, 341 health staff are in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Public health reported 359 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 3,594 confirmed active cases.

Another 568 rapid test positives were reported, though the province said these are self-reported and the number may not be accurate.

Trending Stories

Since Jan. 5, the province had reported 25,066 self-reported rapid test positives.

Read more: Young athletes are excited about New Brunswick restriction changes

As of Friday, 85.8 per cent of New Brunswickers have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the dashboard, 100 per cent of all eligible residents aged 75 and older have received two doses.

Third or booster doses have been received by 47.5 per cent of the eligible population.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes' COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes

 

 

