Canada

Anti-mandate demonstration in Fredericton enters Day 2

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 10:19 am
Dozens of people began gathering outside the New Brunswick legislature Saturday morning for the second day of a COVID-19 mandate protest. View image in full screen
Dozens of people began gathering outside the New Brunswick legislature Saturday morning for the second day of a COVID-19 mandate protest. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

People were gathering outside the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton Saturday morning, the second day of a protest against COVID-19 mandates.

As of late Saturday morning, a group of about 100 people were outside the legislature while a heavy police presence remained on scene. A convoy of vehicles was expected to arrive in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Saturday, Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett said police continue to monitor the protest.

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of everyone and permit peaceful protest activity,” she said.

“There is ongoing dialogue with the organizers. Conversations remain respectful and organizers have agreed to ensure a peaceful and lawful event and remain inside the safe zone.”

Read more: Hundreds gather in Fredericton for convoy-style protest against COVID-19 measures

Bartlett said officers are anticipating “increased traffic into the city” throughout the day. Queen Street, between the Cenotaph and St. John Street, remains closed to vehicle traffic.

“Some barriers/barricades are being adjusted to provide additional space and to and keep the protest site as safe as possible,” the release said.

“Updates will be provided on traffic disruptions and road closures as necessary.”

Click to play video: 'Anti-vaccine mandate protesters converge in Fredericton' Anti-vaccine mandate protesters converge in Fredericton
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters converge in Fredericton

Hundreds gathered in the province’s capital on Friday, honking horns and waving signs and Canada flags, during a convoy-style protest inspired by the trucker demonstrations across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday afternoon, Fredericton Deputy Police Chief Martin Gaudet told reporters that there had been no arrests and only about three motor vehicle offences from the events that day.

In Saturday’s release, Bartlett said the police force was “pleased to report” that Friday night was uneventful, with just one ticket issued early in the morning for improper use of a horn, and no criminal code offences.

More to come.

— with files from The Canadian Press

