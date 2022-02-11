Menu

Canada

Police barricade street, schools close, ahead of anti mandate protest in Fredericton

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Fredericton braces for COVID-19 protest convoy' Fredericton braces for COVID-19 protest convoy
As the City of Fredericton braces for its own COVID-19 protest convoy, the police force say they have a robust plan to deal with unlawful blockades and traffic disruptions. As part of that, truckers will be barred from entering the downtown area, unless they are required to do so for business. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

Police in Fredericton have barricaded a street in front of the provincial legislature, and schools in the downtown have closed in anticipation of a protest today against COVID-19 public health measures.

Supporters of the ongoing protest in Ottawa have vowed to gridlock Fredericton to make their point.

Police have brought in extra resources in an effort to keep unwanted vehicles away from downtown, and this week the provincial government adopted regulations that could see vehicles seized and hefty fines and suspended driver’s licences for offenders.

Read more: Police say efforts by protest convoy to gridlock Fredericton won’t be tolerated

Meanwhile the New Brunswick Federation of Labour today issued a statement denouncing the “occupation” in Ottawa.

Federation president Daniel Legere says while unions have fought for generations for the right to protest, the Ottawa event is not a peaceful protest.

He says residents and front-line workers have been bullied and harassed and right-wing extremists are spreading messages that include racist hate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
