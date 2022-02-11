Police barricade street, schools close, ahead of anti mandate protest in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Fredericton have barricaded a street in front of the provincial legislature, and schools in the downtown have closed in anticipation of a protest today against COVID-19 public health measures.

Supporters of the ongoing protest in Ottawa have vowed to gridlock Fredericton to make their point.

Police have brought in extra resources in an effort to keep unwanted vehicles away from downtown, and this week the provincial government adopted regulations that could see vehicles seized and hefty fines and suspended driver’s licences for offenders.

Meanwhile the New Brunswick Federation of Labour today issued a statement denouncing the “occupation” in Ottawa.

Federation president Daniel Legere says while unions have fought for generations for the right to protest, the Ottawa event is not a peaceful protest.

He says residents and front-line workers have been bullied and harassed and right-wing extremists are spreading messages that include racist hate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.