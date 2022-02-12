Hamilton police investigate shooting on west Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for more information after a shooting on Upper James Street.

Investigators responded to reports of a shooting on Friday shortly after 9 p.m., but when they arrived at the scene on Upper James Street near Duff Street the people involved had already fled.

Officers found several spent bullet casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police say they are treating the incident as a targeted shooting and believe there is no risk to public safety.

Police are still looking for the parties involved and are asking residents in the area who have security cameras to check them for a white SUV being followed by a black Dodge Ram truck around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-3851 or 905-546-8963 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com