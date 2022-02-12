Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigate shooting on west Mountain

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 10:07 am
Hamilton police investigating after a man was fatally shot in an alleyway Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigating after a man was fatally shot in an alleyway Wednesday night. Andrew Collins/Global News

Hamilton police are looking for more information after a shooting on Upper James Street.

Investigators responded to reports of a shooting on Friday shortly after 9 p.m., but when they arrived at the scene on Upper James Street near Duff Street the people involved had already fled.

Read more: Police seek suspect in saw swinging incident at downtown Hamilton store

Officers found several spent bullet casings at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

Police say they are treating the incident as a targeted shooting and believe there is no risk to public safety.

Police are still looking for the parties involved and are asking residents in the area who have security cameras to check them for a white SUV being followed by a black Dodge Ram truck around the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-3851 or 905-546-8963 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Shooting tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagGuns tagHamilton Mountain tagSurveillance Camera tagtargeted tagupper james tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers