Crime

Police seek suspect in saw swinging incident at downtown Hamilton store

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 9:34 am
Hamilton police say a man took a swing at a worker with a saw Jan. 22, 2022 at a retailer in downtown. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man took a swing at a worker with a saw Jan. 22, 2022 at a retailer in downtown. Global News

Hamilton Police are seeking a man they say took a swing at an employee with hand saw at a downtown retailer last month.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 inside the Canadian Tire store at Main Street East and Victoria Ave South when a staffer approached a man to assist with a purchase.

“At this time, the male picked up a 12-inch handsaw and began to swing it at the store representative’s face,” police spokesperson Indy Bharaj said in a release.

“The male was asked to leave the store and when he would not, a call was made to 911.”

While on the phone, the unknown man then cut the store’s phone line with the handsaw before dropping it at the exit doors and fleeing, according to Bharaj.

Investigators are asking anyone with information tied to the incident to reach out to Hamilton police directly.

