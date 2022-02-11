SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada wins first Olympic bronze medal in mixed snowboard cross at Beijing Games

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 10:21 pm
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate in the finish area following the mixed team snowboard cross semifinal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate in the finish area following the mixed team snowboard cross semifinal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Canada’s Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine won the bronze medal in mixed snowboard cross at the Beijing Winter Games on Saturday.

The event made its Olympic debut in Beijing, with pairs of one man and one woman racing back-to-back for a spot on the medal podium.

Grondin and O’Dine had already claimed the silver and bronze, respectively, in individual competition earlier in the week.

Click to play video: 'Recap of the biggest Olympic moments from Team Canada' Recap of the biggest Olympic moments from Team Canada
Recap of the biggest Olympic moments from Team Canada

As he was in his earlier event, Grondin was the fastest out of the gate in every round of mixed competition, creating big leads in the earlier rounds. Yet he was finally outpaced in the final and finished third behind American Nick Baumgartner and Italy’s Omar Visintin.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That meant O’Dine lost the advantage she had in the quarterfinals and semifinals, as the women started staggered depending on the speed of their teammates.

O’Dine battled for second position but fell halfway through her run after colliding with Italy’s Caterina Carpano, yet the Canadian still managed to cross in third position.

Baumgartner’s teammate Lindsey Jacobellis brought home her second gold for the U.S. in Beijing, while Visintin and Michela Moioli of Italy nabbed silver.

Jacobellis narrowly lost the gold at the 2006 Games in Turin and has tried to claw her way back to the podium ever since, with Beijing finally giving her redemption.

Fellow Canadians Liam Moffatt and Tess Critchlow were knocked out in the quarterfinals after finishing third in their heat.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagBeijing Olympics tagCanada Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagsnowboard cross tageliot grondin tagMeryeta O'Dine tagcanada olympic medal tagolympic medals canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers