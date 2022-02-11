Edmonton homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found near Rabbit Hill Snow Resort

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a road on the southwestern outskirts of Edmonton.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, a man was found dead in the area of Township Road 510A and Range Road 255A, near Rabbit Hill Snow Resort.

The Edmonton Police Service said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Police did not release any further information Friday about the man or the circumstances that may have led to his death.

Rabbit Hill Snow Resort is located on the southwestern edge of the city, southwest of the Windermere area.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

