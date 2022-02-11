Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police charge 42-year-old Regina man with dangerous driving

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 4:06 pm
The Regina Police Service (RPS) says on Thursday, police were called to Dryburgh Crescent for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) says on Thursday, police were called to Dryburgh Crescent for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. File/ Global News

A 42-year-old Regina man faces charges, including dangerous driving, after police received multiple reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way down streets at a high speed.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that on Thursday, police were called to Dryburgh Crescent for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.

Read more: Regina police constable charged with 6 driving offences

“When police arrived, the vehicle was gone, but police spotted the vehicle in the distance,” RPS stated. “Shortly thereafter, police received multiple reports describing a similar vehicle driving the wrong way down streets at a high rate of speed and backing down streets.”

Police say the investigation determined the identity of the driver. He was then seen near police headquarters engaging a plainclothes police officer, then driving away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina woman charged with sexual assault, sexual interference after investigation

Police stated the suspect was later witnessed disobeying a red light and stopping in traffic. He exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police stated that a search revealed a small amount of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Stephen Anthony Kaytor is charged with dangerous driving and failing to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Friday at 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences' Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences
Regina police officer charged with 6 driving offences
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagPolice investigation tagRPS tagDangerous Driving tagSuspicious Vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers