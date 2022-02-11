Regina police charge 42-year-old Regina man with dangerous driving

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old Regina man faces charges, including dangerous driving, after police received multiple reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way down streets at a high speed.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that on Thursday, police were called to Dryburgh Crescent for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.

“When police arrived, the vehicle was gone, but police spotted the vehicle in the distance,” RPS stated. “Shortly thereafter, police received multiple reports describing a similar vehicle driving the wrong way down streets at a high rate of speed and backing down streets.”

Police say the investigation determined the identity of the driver. He was then seen near police headquarters engaging a plainclothes police officer, then driving away.

Police stated the suspect was later witnessed disobeying a red light and stopping in traffic. He exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police stated that a search revealed a small amount of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Stephen Anthony Kaytor is charged with dangerous driving and failing to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Friday at 2 p.m.

