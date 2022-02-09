Regina woman charged with sexual assault, sexual interference after investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after an investigation into “allegations of a sexual relationship” between the woman and a 15-year-old boy.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it first received the allegation on Jan. 28. The file was assigned to the Regina Children’s Justice Centre with assistance from the RCMP as the offences allegedly occurred in both jurisdictions.

The Regina Children’s Justice Centre is an integrated unit that includes RPS members, child protection workers and community partners from the Saskatchewan Health Authority Child Abuse Physicians and the Crown Prosecutors Office. The group works as a team, reviewing and responding to allegations of physical and/or sexual abuse of children.

RPS said the investigation examined what was alleged to be a “sexual relationship that had developed between a female adult and a male child under the age of 16.”

Tori Lynn Peterson of Regina is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on conditions with a court appearance scheduled for March 28.