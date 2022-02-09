Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina woman charged with sexual assault, sexual interference after investigation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 6:29 pm
Tori Lynn Peterson of Regina is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on conditions with a court appearance scheduled for March 28. . View image in full screen
Tori Lynn Peterson of Regina is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on conditions with a court appearance scheduled for March 28. . File / Global News

A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after an investigation into “allegations of a sexual relationship” between the woman and a 15-year-old boy.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it first received the allegation on Jan. 28. The file was assigned to the Regina Children’s Justice Centre with assistance from the RCMP as the offences allegedly occurred in both jurisdictions.

Read more: Hepburn, Sask. teacher charged with sexual offences against student

The Regina Children’s Justice Centre is an integrated unit that includes RPS members, child protection workers and community partners from the Saskatchewan Health Authority Child Abuse Physicians and the Crown Prosecutors Office. The group works as a team, reviewing and responding to allegations of physical and/or sexual abuse of children.

Trending Stories

RPS said the investigation examined what was alleged to be a “sexual relationship that had developed between a female adult and a male child under the age of 16.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Karate teacher charged after alleged sexual assault of a minor, York police say

Tori Lynn Peterson of Regina is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on conditions with a court appearance scheduled for March 28.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagRPS tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagSexual Interference tagRegina Children’s Justice Centre tagTori Lynn Peterson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers