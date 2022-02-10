Menu

Comments

Sports

Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett: reports

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 10, 2022 11:49 am

The Edmonton Oilers have parted ways with head coach Dave Tippett, multiple sources were reporting Thursday morning.

The 57-year-old, who hails from Moosomin, Sask., began his NHL head coaching career with the Los Angeles Kings in 1999 before lengthy stays with the Dallas Stars and Phoenix and Arizona Coyotes.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers name Dave Tippett as new head coach

He was hired by the Oilers in May 2019, replacing Ken Hitchcock who coached the team for one season after Todd McLellan was fired.

More coming…

