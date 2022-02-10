Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have parted ways with head coach Dave Tippett, multiple sources were reporting Thursday morning.

The 57-year-old, who hails from Moosomin, Sask., began his NHL head coaching career with the Los Angeles Kings in 1999 before lengthy stays with the Dallas Stars and Phoenix and Arizona Coyotes.

He was hired by the Oilers in May 2019, replacing Ken Hitchcock who coached the team for one season after Todd McLellan was fired.

More coming…

