Police still seek information in 2018 fatal shooting of Marko Bakir on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Police are seeking new leads in an 2018 murder investigation on the west Mountain.

Marko Bakir, 31, was shot to death in the driveway of his Clifton Downs Road home near Upper Paradise Road and Mohawk Road West, at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 22, 2018.

Investigators say Bakir was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and eventually later pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, homicide detectives have been seeking witnesses and individuals in the community who have information.

“Investigators have information that there are individuals in our community, as well as outside of Hamilton, who have pertinent information but have yet to come forward to police,” detectives said in a release on Thursday.

Bakir’s family also came forward with a plea for those with information to contact police.

“Mark Bakir was a loving, caring and altruistic son, brother, friend and uncle. He was spontaneous and lived his life to the fullest,” family members said in their release.

“There’s not a day that goes by where he doesn’t cross our minds. Holidays, family gatherings and life itself is less sweet without Marko. We all miss him unconditionally and still can’t believe he has been gone for more than 3 years.”

Bakir’s was the seventh homicide in 2018. Nine people fell victim to homicides that year.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police Homicide or Crime Stoppers.