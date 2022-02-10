Police seek ‘involuntary patient’ who fled from Hamilton Mountain hospital

An “involuntary patient” residing at a Hamilton Mountain hospital is unlawfully at large and wanted on a warrant of committal, according to police.
Investigators revealed the 39-year-old was on a supervised walk on Feb. 9 around 1:30 p.m. when he fled on foot from St. Joseph’s hospital staff.
He was last seen in the area of West 5th Street and Brantdale Avenue.
Hamilton police say Minho Lee is potentially a “risk to public,” and had been on supervised medications.
Lee is not to be approached and authorities should be notified if anyone comes in contact with the patient, police say.
