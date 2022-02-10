Menu

Crime

Police seek ‘involuntary patient’ who fled from Hamilton Mountain hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 12:26 pm
Police are seeking an outstanding patient from St. Joseph’s West 5th considered to be of 'great risk' to the public. He fled during a supervised walk on Feb. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are seeking an outstanding patient from St. Joseph’s West 5th considered to be of 'great risk' to the public. He fled during a supervised walk on Feb. 9, 2022. Global News

An “involuntary patient” residing at a Hamilton Mountain hospital is unlawfully at large and wanted on a warrant of committal, according to police.

Investigators revealed the 39-year-old was on a supervised walk on Feb. 9 around 1:30 p.m. when he fled on foot from St. Joseph’s hospital staff.

Read more: Police still seek information in 2018 fatal shooting of Marko Bakir on Hamilton Mountain

He was last seen in the area of West 5th Street and Brantdale Avenue.

Hamilton police say Minho Lee is potentially a “risk to public,” and had been on supervised medications.

Trending Stories

Lee is not to be approached and authorities should be notified if anyone comes in contact with the patient, police say.

