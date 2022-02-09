Alberta RCMP investigate fatal crash on Highway 63

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 63 in northern Alberta, Wood Buffalo RCMP said Wednesday night.

Police said the crash involved a semi-truck but did not say how many vehicles were involved.

In a news release issued shortly before 9 p.m., the RCMP said the crash scene is located between Highway 881 and Stoney Mountain Road.

“Currently, northbound traffic is affected as emergency crews work to assist those involved,” police said. “RCMP will have northbound traffic blocked for several hours as they investigate the circumstances into the collision.”

Police did not say if anyone else was injured.