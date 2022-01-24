Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal crash on highway northwest of Morinville

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 6:46 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

One person has died following a highway collision involving a semi-truck and an SUV northwest of Morinville, Alta., according to the RCMP.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 44 between Township Road 570 and Township Road 571.

“The cause of the collision is under investigation, however, highways in the area are reported to be icy due to recent rainfall,” the RCMP said.

Once police arrived, traffic was being diverted around the crash scene. Police said they expect traffic to be impacted for “several hours.”

