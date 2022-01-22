Charges pending against 3 people following police incident in Morinville

Three people are in custody after an incident in Morinville early Saturday afternoon.
RCMP released few details, but just after noon alerted the public to a heavy police presence in the town just north of Edmonton.
Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP charge anti-vaccine father with abduction, search continues for 7-year-old girl
Mounties asked people to avoid an area near 103 Street and 100 Avenue and not to share photos or details of police activity on social media.
An online post by the Town of Morinville indicated the situation was happening at a local hotel.
Trending Stories
In a news release an hour later, RCMP said the investigation was complete.
Charges are pending against three people and police expected to release at a later date.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments