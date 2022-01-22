Charges pending against 3 people following police incident in Morinville

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody after an incident in Morinville early Saturday afternoon.

RCMP released few details, but just after noon alerted the public to a heavy police presence in the town just north of Edmonton.

Mounties asked people to avoid an area near 103 Street and 100 Avenue and not to share photos or details of police activity on social media.

An online post by the Town of Morinville indicated the situation was happening at a local hotel.

The RCMP are currently responding to an incident at the Morinville Plaza. They are requesting members of the public to please refrain from posting or sharing photos of Officer locations. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. — Town of Morinville (@TownMorinville) January 22, 2022

In a news release an hour later, RCMP said the investigation was complete.

Charges are pending against three people and police expected to release at a later date.