Crime

Charges pending against 3 people following police incident in Morinville

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 22, 2022 3:59 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

Three people are in custody after an incident in Morinville early Saturday afternoon.

RCMP released few details, but just after noon alerted the public to a heavy police presence in the town just north of Edmonton.

Mounties asked people to avoid an area near 103 Street and 100 Avenue and not to share photos or details of police activity on social media.

An online post by the Town of Morinville indicated the situation was happening at a local hotel.

In a news release an hour later, RCMP said the investigation was complete.

Charges are pending against three people and police expected to release at a later date.

