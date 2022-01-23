Robbery charges laid after Morinville hold-up

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have laid charges and released more details in connection with an incident in Morinville, Alta. Saturday that led to a heavy police presence in the town.

It began just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday when a business on 100 Street was held up by a man and woman. Some cash and goods were stolen.

Witnesses said the couple took off on foot. Officers from Redwater and St. Albert RCMP detachments, along with Alberta Sheriffs, quickly blocked the area off and asked the public to avoid the scene.

The suspects were traced to a hotel room and taken into custody, along with a second woman.

Morinville RCMP’s General Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the hotel room. In the search of the hotel room police recovered several pieces of evidence from the robbery including the weapon used, clothing worn by the suspects, and the stolen property.

28-year-old Kendall Paul of Alexander First Nation, Alta. and 50-year-old Ramona LaFleche of Morinville are facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property.

They’re expected in court next month.