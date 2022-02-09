37-year-old person missing for almost 3 months found on Vancouver Island logging road

Send this page to someone via email

Lake Cowichan RCMP confirmed Wednesday a 37-year-old person who was initially reported missing to the Victoria Police Department on Dec. 11, 2021, has been located safe and sound.

Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry last spoke to his family on Nov. 27.

Henry had been involved in the Fairy Creek blockade — the largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history.

On Wednesday, front-line officers from the Lake Cowichan RCMP were called to a local coffee shop at 3:15 p.m. for a report a person had been dropped off by two industry workers.

“The industry workers had reportedly located the person on a logging road near Lake Cowichan, after being missing for more than two months on Vancouver Island,” RCMP said in a release.

Social media posts identified the person as Henry.

Amazing news everyone – Our missing friend Bear Henry has been found alive and well after nearly 3 months! pic.twitter.com/pe0v0rREZF — Fairy Creek Blockade (@SaveFairyCreek) February 10, 2022

RCMP would not confirm the identity of the person Wednesday evening and said officers are working to determine more specific details about their experience.

Officers “will leave it to the missing person to determine how, or if those details are shared publicly.”

More than a 1,000 people have been arrested in southern Vancouver Island area in an effort to stop old-growth logging.

2:14 Police investigate disappearance of two Fairy Creek protesters Police investigate disappearance of two Fairy Creek protesters – Dec 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Gerald ‘Smiley’ Kearney, who was reported missing on Oct. 21, in the same area, has still not been found.

Kearney, 61, was last seen on Oct. 13 around 10 a.m. in the Fairy Creek Watershed area walking between two encampments along the Granite Mainline Forest Service Road.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-four-inches tall and 210 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair. Two searches — one assisted by a police dog and a drone — have failed to locate him.

Anyone with information on Kearney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.