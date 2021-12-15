Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria police searching for Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry, missing for 2.5 weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 10:33 pm
Have you seen Kevin 'Bear' Henry?. View image in full screen
Have you seen Kevin 'Bear' Henry?. Victoria police

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person missing since the last week of November.

Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry, 37, last spoke to family on Nov. 27, and was reported missing to police on Saturday.

Police say they may have travelled to the Fairy Creek area.

Read more: RCMP search for missing Sidney, B.C. woman

Henry is believed to be driving a brown, 1980 Dodge Royal camper with the B.C. licence plate NB206H.

Trending Stories

Henry is described as Indigenous, six-foot-three-inches tall and about 300 pounds with a heavy build. They have short, brown hair and green eyes. Henry is known to wear skirts and leggings.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagFairy Creek tagmissing victoria tagvictoria missing tagbear henry tagkevin bear henry tagvictoria missing person tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers