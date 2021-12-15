Victoria police searching for Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry, missing for 2.5 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person missing since the last week of November.

Kevin ‘Bear’ Henry, 37, last spoke to family on Nov. 27, and was reported missing to police on Saturday.

Police say they may have travelled to the Fairy Creek area.

Henry is believed to be driving a brown, 1980 Dodge Royal camper with the B.C. licence plate NB206H.

Henry is described as Indigenous, six-foot-three-inches tall and about 300 pounds with a heavy build. They have short, brown hair and green eyes. Henry is known to wear skirts and leggings.

Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

