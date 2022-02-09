Menu

Canada

Brockville, Ont. announces dates for 4th Tall Ships Festival

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 2:44 pm
Brockville's Tall Ships festival will take place June 24-26. View image in full screen
Brockville's Tall Ships festival will take place June 24-26. Tall Ships Festival

Tall ship lovers are in luck as the City of Brockville, Ont., has announced the dates for its next Tall Ships Festival.

The 2022 edition will be the fourth and will take place from June 24-26 on Blockhouse Island and at Hardy Park.

The festival committee says it will be Ontario’s biggest tall ships festival of the year.

“City Council unanimously endorsed the festival last October and since that time, committee members in conjunction with city staff, have been working diligently to produce the best event possible to kick start our tourism for the coming season here in Brockville,” said committee chair Brian Burns.

Brockville will be the first stop along the 2022 Great Lakes Tall Ships Challenge route which takes ships as far as Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to have this festival on the horizon as something to look forward to attending this summer. Having a big draw like this festival will help support our local tourism and hospitality sector and give a boost to our local economy,” Mayor Mike Kalivas said.

Festival wristbands can be purchased for $15 in advance or $20 in person.

