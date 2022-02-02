Menu

Crime

Brockville police asking for public’s help in search for bank robbers

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 1:02 pm
Brockville . View image in full screen
Brockville . Global News

Brockville police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two men they say are responsible for robbing a bank.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Bank of Montreal.

Police say two men wearing dark clothing entered the bank with a firearm and demanded money.

No one was injured but police say the men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them.

