Biscuits Leclerc to take over Brockville’s Proctor & Gamble facility

Biscuits Leclerc Ltée will be coming to Brockville, as the leading Canadian food manufacturer has announced it has purchased the former Proctor & Gamble factory.

The move is part of the expansion of its North American operations where $100 million will be invested by the company, and 200 new jobs will be created within the community.

“We have developed an excellent business relationship with the St. Lawrence Corridor Economic Development Commission and we are proud to benefit from their competence and expertise,” said Denis Leclerc, president of Leclerc Foods. “We are confident that this partnership will continue to be an asset that will facilitate our arrival in Brockville and ensure the success of our project.”

The 200 jobs will come within the first two years of operation.

In addition to its own investment, the project will receive $1.5 million as part of the Eastern Ontario Development Fund from the provincial government.

“I’m thrilled to announce our government’s contribution of $1.5 Million from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund to help Biscuits Leclerc Ltd. locate in Brockville,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “Local investments in world-class companies will grow the economy, create stable, solid jobs, and demonstrate strength for our local communities in the pandemic recovery.”

The facility at 1475 California Ave. in Brockville was left vacant after Procter & Gamble left the city in 2020, taking 500 jobs with it.

The Quebec-based Leclerc says it plans to move the production of many of its products to the new Brockville facility. Leclerc is responsible for products such as celebration cookies.

