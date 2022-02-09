Southern Ontario highway partially closed due to convoy demonstrations: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say part of westbound Highway 402 in southern Ontario has been closed due to convoy demonstrations against COVID-19 measures.

Police said the westbound lanes of the highway at Nauvoo Road have been shut down due to “high traffic volumes” from “freedom convoy” demonstrators.

Drivers in the area are being asked to follow emergency detour route signage.

“The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” police said.

“The OPP asks everyone to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience.”

The closure is approximately 45 km away from the Blue Water Bridge crossing between Canada and the United States in Sarnia, Ont.

It’s not clear if that’s where convoy demonstrators are intending to go.

Part of Highway 402 was blocked on Sunday as well due to convoy demonstrations.

Police have redirected commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., and urged motorists to avoid the area around the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

There, a protest against COVID-19 measures is blocking Canada-bound vehicles from crossing the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit for a third day.

— With files from The Canadian Press

#LambtonOPP have implemented a closure of westbound Highway 402 at Nauvoo Road to ensure public safety. Please avoid the highway and follow EDR signage for planning your route. Monitor @511Ontario and local media for traffic updates. ^jb pic.twitter.com/8j86d4DT7p — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 9, 2022

