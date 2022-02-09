Menu

Canada

Southern Ontario highway partially closed due to convoy demonstrations: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 10:17 am
Click to play video: 'Ambassador Bridge protesters continue to halt traffic' Ambassador Bridge protesters continue to halt traffic
WATCH: Ambassador Bridge protesters continue to halt traffic

The Ontario Provincial Police say part of westbound Highway 402 in southern Ontario has been closed due to convoy demonstrations against COVID-19 measures.

Police said the westbound lanes of the highway at Nauvoo Road have been shut down due to “high traffic volumes” from “freedom convoy” demonstrators.

Drivers in the area are being asked to follow emergency detour route signage.

Read more: Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge access resumes after trucker protest blocked traffic

“The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” police said.

“The OPP asks everyone to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience.”

The closure is approximately 45 km away from the Blue Water Bridge crossing between Canada and the United States in Sarnia, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not clear if that’s where convoy demonstrators are intending to go.

Part of Highway 402 was blocked on Sunday as well due to convoy demonstrations.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Protesters opposing COVID mandates block crucial Canada-U.S. trade route' Protesters opposing COVID mandates block crucial Canada-U.S. trade route

 

Police have redirected commercial traffic to the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., and urged motorists to avoid the area around the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont.

There, a protest against COVID-19 measures is blocking Canada-bound vehicles from crossing the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit for a third day.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

 

