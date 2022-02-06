Menu

Traffic

Portion of Highway 402 closed in Sarnia, Ont. due to truck convoy

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 6, 2022 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Convoy demonstration in Ottawa enters 2nd weekend' Trucker protests: Convoy demonstration in Ottawa enters 2nd weekend
It has been exactly a week since the truck convoy rolled into Canada’s capital. As Mike Drolet explains, protesters are vowing to stay for the long haul.

Lambton County OPP have closed down a portion of Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont. due to a truck convoy.

Police have closed the westbound lane between Modeland Road and Blue Water Bridge.

OPP are also asking commercial traffic going to the U.S. to use Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge instead.

“Lambton County OPP have implemented the closure to ensure the safety of both the demonstrators and the motoring public,” police said in a release.

Locally in Sarnia, police have warned the public about traffic interruptions.

In a release, Sarnia police said a “convoy of protestors will be entering Sarnia (Sunday morning) and it is believed that they will be exiting the city (between) 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.”

Local roads may be affected depending on the routes the convoy takes.

Sarnia police say the convoy is expected to stop in the downtown core from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

More to come.

