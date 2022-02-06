Portion of Highway 402 closed in Sarnia, Ont. due to truck convoy

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County OPP have closed down a portion of Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont. due to a truck convoy.

Police have closed the westbound lane between Modeland Road and Blue Water Bridge.

OPP are also asking commercial traffic going to the U.S. to use Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge instead.

“Lambton County OPP have implemented the closure to ensure the safety of both the demonstrators and the motoring public,” police said in a release.

Locally in Sarnia, police have warned the public about traffic interruptions.

In a release, Sarnia police said a “convoy of protestors will be entering Sarnia (Sunday morning) and it is believed that they will be exiting the city (between) 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.”

Local roads may be affected depending on the routes the convoy takes.

Sarnia police say the convoy is expected to stop in the downtown core from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Expect delays on #Hwy402 , City of Sarnia and @PointEdward in the #LambtonOPP area due to ongoing truck demonstration. Check ahead for possible closures and plan alternate routes ^jb pic.twitter.com/r1IYJzxKVi — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 6, 2022