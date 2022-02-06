Trucker protests: Road closures in downtown Toronto to continue, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Road closures will continue in downtown Toronto, police say, a day after large crowds in solidarity with the ongoing anti-mandate protests in Ottawa gathered in the city.

“In order to keep access routes clear, protect our healthcare workers, patients, and their families, and maintain public safety, road closures will continue today in the downtown core,” the force said in a tweet Sunday morning.

Follow @TTCnotices for any updates on public transit routes. We want to thank Torontonians for their patience and co-operation

On Saturday, crowds of protesters from across the Greater Toronto Area gathered at Queen’s Park and at the park north of the legislature.

Shortly after the protest began, demonstrators blocked the intersection of Bloor Street and Avenue Road.

One 22-year-old man was arrested as a result of the protests.

On Friday, police closed several roads in the city, securing routes for emergency vehicles and around hospitals.

In a tweet Sunday, Coun. Joe Cressy said Toronto police and city officials “approached protests with a plan.”

“Hate speech is unacceptable,” he wrote. “Interfering with hospitals would not be tolerated. Everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest. Yesterday, collectively, Torontonians upheld these principles.”

The city’s Mayor John Tory echoed Cressy’s remarks, saying the protest in Toronto was “largely peaceful and respectful.”

“That it occurred in that manner is a credit to the leadership shown by @TorontoPolice, led by @Jamesramertps,” he wrote.

Tory also thanked Toronto residents and businesses, who he said “showed great patience and understanding while the protest was taking place.”