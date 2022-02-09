Menu

Health

Ontario health card renewal deadline extended until Sept. 30

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 9:22 am
Click to play video: 'Service Ontario renewals during pandemic' Service Ontario renewals during pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Service Ontario renewals during pandemic – Sep 3, 2021

The Ontario government says it is extending health-card renewals until the end of September.

Officials said residents can continue using their expired health cards — and anyone who still has a red-and-white health card — to get care.

The deadline has been extended to Sept. 30 for renewal, from the previous Feb. 28 deadline.

Read more: Ontario to send digital reminders over mail for renewing driver’s licence, stickers, health cards

“In response to the pandemic, our government extended the renewal requirements for Ontario health cards,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Trending Stories

“While the majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents throughout the pandemic, we are committed to ensuring all Ontarians have the opportunity to renew while continuing to access the care they need, when they need it,” Elliott said.

The ministry also said ServiceOntario is taking steps to renew health cards online using “Ontario Photo Cards” in the coming months.

