Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Winnipeg protesters demand meeting with premier, changes to health orders

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 5:03 pm
People rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions outside the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
People rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions outside the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The group organizing the anti-mandate protest at the Manitoba Legislature has issued a letter calling for a meeting with Premier Heather Stefanson.

The group is also asking for a number of changes to current provincial and federal orders.

The group argues that it’s time we learn to live with COVID-19 and end mandates by establishing a clear path forward with set calendar dates.

That’s one of their five calls to the province in the letter, which is not signed with any individuals’ names.

Read more: Winnipeg mayor wants to see end of protesters’ ‘occupation’ of public streets

They want the province to openly advocate to the federal government to remove travel and border restrictions and reinstate all federal employees who were placed on leave.

Story continues below advertisement

The group says it wants a review of the Emergency Measures Act and Public Health Act to ensure citizens’ constitutional freedoms will be respected in the future.

And they want an immediate return to “democratic dialogue” and for conversations with all stakeholders.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office for a statement.

Trending Stories

Justice minister Kelvin Goertzen told Global News on Monday that the province wouldn’t let a protest influence how public health orders are determined.

Click to play video: 'Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen' Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen
Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagManitoba Legislature tagFreedom Convoy tagHeather Stefanson tagConvoy tagtrucker protesters tagconvoy protesters tagManitoba protest tagpublic health mandates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers