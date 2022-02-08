Winnipeg protesters demand meeting with premier, changes to health orders

Send this page to someone via email

The group organizing the anti-mandate protest at the Manitoba Legislature has issued a letter calling for a meeting with Premier Heather Stefanson.

The group is also asking for a number of changes to current provincial and federal orders.

The group argues that it’s time we learn to live with COVID-19 and end mandates by establishing a clear path forward with set calendar dates.

That’s one of their five calls to the province in the letter, which is not signed with any individuals’ names.

They want the province to openly advocate to the federal government to remove travel and border restrictions and reinstate all federal employees who were placed on leave.

Story continues below advertisement

The group says it wants a review of the Emergency Measures Act and Public Health Act to ensure citizens’ constitutional freedoms will be respected in the future.

And they want an immediate return to “democratic dialogue” and for conversations with all stakeholders.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office for a statement.

Justice minister Kelvin Goertzen told Global News on Monday that the province wouldn’t let a protest influence how public health orders are determined.

1:50 Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen

Advertisement