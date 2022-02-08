Winnipeg mayor wants to see end of protesters’ ‘occupation’ of public streets

Send this page to someone via email

Brian Bowman says Winnipeggers have had enough of the ongoing protest at the Manitoba Legislature.

The mayor, who has previously expressed concerns about the noise levels coming from the event — a demonstration supporting the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa — said Tuesday that frustrated residents deserve to see the same rules enforced for everyone.

Bowman said he has called a special meeting of council to address the situation.

“What I’m hearing from Winnipeggers is a strong desire to have enforcement measures undertaken,” he said.

“I think the rule of law matters. I’m a member in good standing with the Law Society of Manitoba, I’ve been trained legally, I have an appreciation for laws to be enforced.

“Lawful and peaceful protest is something that is protected here in Canada, but what we’re seeing here is more than a protest, the fact that it’s on public streets, and it’s ongoing with no end in sight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bowman said he’s seeing numerous laws being contravened, but in a situation where public safety is at issue, the police service takes the lead over any municipal enforcement.

“The chief has been clear with our chief administrative officer as well as myself that they are certainly managing the situation.

“Typically, when it’s a police matter involving public safety, those enforcement measures by other branches of the public service don’t typically occur,” he said.

“(Police) do have the authority and the ability to enforce all laws of the land, including municipal by-laws.”

Municipal officials, he said, are limited in what they can do by provincial legislation.

Winnipeg police have said throughout the ongoing protest that they have maintained a good dialogue with demonstrators and that the city has been spared a lot of the upheaval of other Canadian cities facing similar protests.

Bowman, however, said he’s hearing a strong desire from his constituents to have the law applied to the demonstrators in order to end what he called an “unlawful occupation”.

Bowman is not the only voice at City Hall asking for change with regards to the protest.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry), chair of the city’s protection committee, co-authored an open letter with downtown Winnipeg politicians at both the provincial and federal levels on Monday, asking for immediate action to be taken to safeguard downtown residents.

As the Chair of Protection and as a City Councillor important to categorically reject this statement by @wpgpolice as unacceptable and politically partisan. https://t.co/eJBnqP11GM — SherriLRollins (@SherriLRollins) February 8, 2022

Rollins took to social media Tuesday to criticize the police’s public messaging, including using the “Freedom Convoy” terminology.

Bowman said that, at minimum, the police service’s choice of words was a poor one, and that their comments aren’t helping the situation at hand.

1:50 Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen